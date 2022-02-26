UN Resolution: Why did China, India and the UAE abstain? | World

At the end of the second day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the 15 countries that make up the UN Security Council voted on a resolution condemning the military action.

The resolution received the favorable vote of 11 of the 15 members of the Council, including Brazil, which is a temporary member of the body. Russia was the only vote against and vetoed the proposal on Friday (25), but three countries that are part of the Council abstained:

China;

India;

Arab Emirates.

China has avoided criticism of Russia — the country avoids using the word invasion in its official speeches, President Xi Jinping spoke with Vladimir Putin on the phone and the Chinese have publicly criticized the sanctions imposed on Russians.

But what are the reasons that made India and the United Arab Emirates abstain from voting on the resolution?

The votes were a surprise. Officially, the two countries said they did not vote in favor of the resolution because a Security Council conviction would prevent a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

India depends on Russia’s weapons

India, however, has a close relationship with the Russians. From 60% to 70% of Indian weapons are of Russian origin and India’s anti-missile defense system is Russian.

In addition, Russians also supply fertilizers for Indian agriculture.

President Putin visited India in December 2021 (during the pandemic, he didn’t leave Russia much).

On Twitter, a spokesman for India’s Ministry of Information, Kanchan Gupta, wondered why Indians should support the US resolution at the UN when the US has taken anti-India positions at the UN.

UAE are allies of the US

The biggest surprise was the United Arab Emirates, a US ally.

Despite the abstention, Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh went so far as to state that her country approved of the UN proposal’s emphasis on obedience to international law and was committed to the integrity, sovereignty and independence of all UN countries.

Even so, the country abstained.