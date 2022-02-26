Understand why Brazilian couples go to Ukraine to look for surrogate children | Mato Grosso do Sul

Ukraine has become one of the top destinations for parents looking for surrogacy due to the attractive price – almost half the amount charged in other countries. Currently, more than 15 foreign couples are experiencing moments of tension in Kiev – Ukraine’s capital – as they look for their surrogate children.

The practice of surrogacy – or surrogacy – is only regulated by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) when it is not for profit. In case of kinship of up to fourth degree between the pregnant woman and the couple or the person who will be with the baby, authorization is not required. If there is no relationship between the parties, the pregnancy must be authorized by the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM).

In contrast, several countries legally allow for-profit surrogacy procedures – including for foreigners. In an interview with g1MS, the administrator Camila Pavan, 34, had her daughter by surrogacy in Kiev. She has muscular dystrophy, which prevents a smooth pregnancy.

Before hiring a surrogate in another country – since in Brazil this type of pregnancy is prohibited – they tried a supportive belly with a relative, but it didn’t work. According to her, as it is the cheapest option, Ukraine is the country most sought after by Brazilians..

“The surrogacy process in Ukraine is still not very well known, but it is the most accessible. This is a process that makes the dream of thousands of couples come true. I went to Ukraine in 2019 to start the procedure, after a few months I went to pick up my daughter in the middle of the pandemic,” she pointed out.

1 of 6 Camila and Adriano with their daughter Pietra on their lap, who was generated by surrogacy — Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction Camila and Adriano with their daughter Pietra on their lap, who was generated by surrogacy — Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction

Even in Brazil, they followed the ultrasounds, the information on the measurements of the fetus and photos that came from the clinic in Kiev. The investment to make the Brazilian couple’s dream come true was around R$250,000, paid during pregnancy, while in other countries this amount can more than double..

Camila believes that surrogacy ends up being seen as the only alternative for many people. Little Pietra left the hospital with the Ukrainian documentation, including the country’s birth certificate, then the documents from Brazil were taken.

“Anyone who chooses surrogacy has gone through countless attempts and frustrations, I did everything in my power to have my daughter and I don’t regret anything. Would do 10 more times if needed“, he said.

2 of 6 Little Pietra was born on Ukrainian soil — Photo: Personal archive/ Reproduction Little Pietra was born on Ukrainian soil — Photo: Personal archive/ Reproduction

Campo Grande, Ross Kasakoff, moved to Ukraine just over two years ago to work directly as a advisor in a surrogacy company for couples around the world. The young person works directly with the Brazilian public.

Ross detailed that he has lived moments of tension and uncertainty, and fear that the confrontation with Russia will worsen.

“I, like most Ukrainians, did not believe in an invasion. I work with surrogacy, here in Ukraine the service is legal and we welcome couples who cannot have children from all over the world. We offer treatment and many of them are now asking for my help. I don’t leave here without them,” she said.

3 of 6 Ross has been living in Ukraine for just over two years — Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction Ross has been living in Ukraine for just over two years — Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction

Like Ross, thousands of Kievans are still trying to leave the Ukrainian capital after Russia began its invasion of various parts of the country. The city begins to experience chaos. Video below shows queue of cars to leave Ukraine. watch.

The dream of motherhood and the tension

A 40 m² room, with about 40 people – between adults, children and newborn babies – is serving as a shelter for Brazilians who are protecting themselves from the Russian invasion.

4 of 6 Kelly and other Brazilians at the shelter in Kiev. — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction Kelly and other Brazilians who are at the shelter in Kiev. — Photo: Personal archive/Reproduction

Journalist Kelly Lisiane Muller went to Kiev, with her husband, to pick up their daughter who was born on January 27 this year, who was generated by assisted reproduction. According to her, a group of Brazilians are sheltering in a space that has only one bathroom, no stove, a coffee maker with ground coffee that can last up to a day and some makeshift beds..

5 of 6 Still on Ukrainian soil, Mikaela is cared for by her parents — Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction Still on Ukrainian soil, Mikaela is cared for by her parents – Photo: Personal archive / Reproduction

The atmosphere of tension is imminent and the change in routine was sudden, as the journalist detailed in an interview. “Russia is invading the country, there is no way to take a bus to leave. Within hours, everything has changed. Now is not the time to expose yourself, go out on the street, get stuck in a car or risk getting caught in a crossfire. We try to be calm, but it’s very scary“, he highlighted.

Russia, with the authorization of President Vladimir Putin, began at dawn on Thursday (24) a wide-ranging military operation to invade Ukraine. There are images of explosions and tank movements in different Ukrainian cities. Putin told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home.

“Whoever tries to interfere or, even more, create threats to our country and our people, must know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead to consequences like never before experienced in history,” he threatened. See on the map below.

6 of 6 Map shows locations in Ukraine that were bombed in Russian attacks — Photo: Arte g1 Map shows locations in Ukraine that were bombed in Russian attacks — Photo: Arte g1

The operation started in eastern Ukraine but went beyond the Donbass region and several towns along the Ukrainian border were bombed.