understand why fintech continues to make losses

Nubank is today one of the most popular fintechs in the country. It continues to be the preferred digital bank for many people, and whenever it can, it launches something new. However, why, despite all this, does Nubank continue to make losses? After another quarter in the red, the company continues to say that it will never have the profitability of large banks. But why does it continue to suffer? So, to find out more, check it out below.

Understand why Nubank still makes losses

Last Tuesday (22), the fintech released its first balance sheet after the IPO, that is, the initial public offering of shares on the stock exchange. The results refer to the fourth quarter of 2021, and show a loss of US$ 66.2 million. In addition, in this same period of 2020, Nubank had already reported a negative total of US$ 107.1 million.

In the released report, Nubank also reported that, in the last year, it had a loss of US$ 165.3 million. Despite the negative number, it represents an improvement of 3.6% over 2020, and an adjusted net income of US$ 6.6 million.

But why does fintech continue to make a loss? Basically, with the opening of the IPO, fintech became the most valuable bank in Latin America, even ahead of big names like Itaú and Bradesco. But even so, a loss of $40.9 million in the last quarter of last year prevented the company from reporting a profit.

According to Benndorf analyst Tony Rios, in an interview with Money Times, Nubank chose to make a loss. According to him, the digital bank is in a growth phase, and instead of focusing on profits. The idea now is to get new investments and expansion to new countries.

