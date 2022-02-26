Unicrnio has 234 remote vacancies in the areas of technology, product and data

All FreightBras vacancies are also open for PCDs (photo: janeb13/Pixabay)

FreightBras, an online cargo transport platform in South America, has just announced that it will open 234 vacancies in the areas of technology, product and data. All opportunities are 100% home-office and offer benefits such as flexible hours and day-off professionals’ choice.

The positions cover different levels of positions, from juniors to team leaders.

The technology area has the largest number of vacancies: 157 in total. Opportunities are aimed at back-end, front-end, mobile/Android, architect, agilist, SRE, devops, cloud, infrastructure and QA developers.

In the product area, there are 29 vacancies available for roles such as product owner, product manager, group product manager, UX designer, UX researcher and product designer. There are also 48 opportunities in the data industry for data scientist, data engineering analyst, business intelligence analyst and information security analyst.

In full growth phase, in 2021 FreightBras hired more than 100 professionals from these areas and this year it is expanding the work of the teams even further, which will be responsible for the development of new solutions for its marketplace and fintech.

“We are always looking for people willing to innovate and build technologies that help to optimize and digitize the logistics of Brazil”, highlights Luiz Gustavo Felcio, CTO and co-founder of FreightBras.

Constant learning and appreciation of diversity

To promote a collaborative learning environment, DestinoBras invests in information exchange and sharing, such as Tech Talks; the DestinoBras Tech Blog on Medium, which is a channel where articles about the innovations and methodologies adopted by the company are gathered; and Cafés com Agility, which are online discussion groups on agile methodologies.

The company also bets on the power of diversity to compose its workforce. Among the initiatives is the series of lives “Women in technology and products”, promoted by VeículoBras on LinkedIn. The objective is to encourage more female professionals to bet on the tech and product areas as a career option.

All FreightBras vacancies are also open to PCDs.