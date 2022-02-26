United States and Brazil are united with Ukraine, says Blinken – News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Brazil had joined efforts to “end hostilities” in Ukraine. On Twitter, Blinken said he had spoken with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França.

“The United States and Brazil are united with Ukraine and with countries around the world to call for an immediate cessation of Russian hostilities,” Blinken wrote.

Yesterday, Brazil left the position of neutrality and positioned itself at the UN [Organização das Nações Unidas] against the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. The country voted in favor of a resolution against the military onslaught on the European country. “A line has been crossed, this Council [de Segurança da ONU] cannot be silent. No country should use its strength to attack another nation,” said Brazilian ambassador Ronaldo Costa.





Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky thanked Brazil and other countries. However, the measure, voted on by the UN Security Council, was vetoed by Russia. The resolution will now be voted on at the entity’s General Assembly.

Ambassadors from Europe also pressured the Itamaraty, in Brasília, to take a firmer stance against the conflict.