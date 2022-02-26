US, EU and UK announce sanctions against Putin and Lavrov

(ANSA) – The United States and the European Union (EU) announced this Friday (25) that they will impose sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after the invasion of Ukraine. .

According to White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, the US government’s punishments against Russians go beyond European ones and prohibit Putin and Lavrov from entering the country. The decision is in line with that taken by other European powers.

According to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, the bloc’s foreign ministers have formally approved the third package of sanctions, which provides for “the freezing of assets” of Putin and Lavrov.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio stressed that everyone voted for a series of tougher sanctions, not only against Putin and Lavrov, but for banks, state-owned companies, entire economic sectors, because this “war could destabilize the entire continent”. “This is yet another step towards isolating Russia diplomatically and politically,” he said.

Earlier, the British government of Boris Johnson also announced the extension of sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine, directly freezing Putin and Lavrov’s investments in the country.

The UK has added Russians to the list of sanctioned persons, which contains more than 100 companies, banks and individuals, including eight business oligarchs considered close to the Kremlin.

In response, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said the sanctions imposed on Putin and Lavrov reflect “absolute impotence” of the West when it comes to international politics.

Today, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news conference that President Putin has to order the withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory.

Soon after, US President Joe Biden ordered reinforcements to be sent to NATO countries in Europe and said that the Americans will do everything to defend every inch of territory from NATO members. In addition, Biden said he will send economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. (ANSA)

