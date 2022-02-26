US, EU and UK announce sanctions against Putin | Ukraine and Russia

The United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom announced this Friday (25) that they will impose sanctions. directly against Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

American measures against Putin will be detailed later on Friday, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the decision to adopt them had already been taken by President Joe Biden in conjunction with European Union allies. EU states, for their part, agreed to freeze any European assets of the Russian president and his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

The European action against Putin and Lavrov was confirmed as envoys from the 27 EU member states agreed to a new wave of measures – the second this week – to target Russia’s elite and stop 70% of the country’s banking system from operating.

“Now we are listing President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov as well,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as she joined her EU colleagues in agreeing to the new sanctions.

“They are responsible for killing innocent people in Ukraine and for trampling on the international system. We as Europeans do not accept that.”

A senior EU diplomat said that while Russian leaders may not have major assets in Europe, the move against them personally was “a politically important signal”.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Putin now joins only two other world leaders sanctioned by the bloc: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. Both mentioned, however, remain in power and have Putin’s support.

The Kremlin responded that the sanctions imposed against Putin and his chancellor show the “impotence” of Western countries, as a Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman noted.

“The sanctions against the president and the foreign minister are an example and a demonstration of the total impotence of their own foreign policy,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian TV.

Borrell said the latest round of sanctions could be followed by a third, though that would only happen if necessary.

Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry talks about sanctions

The British government on Friday ordered to block the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his chancellor Sergei Lavrov in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.