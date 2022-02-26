US maneuvers led to Russia-Ukraine war, analyst says in Moscow – 25/02/2022

Actions by the United States, through the so-called “hybrid wars”, and the expansion of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) in Eastern Europe catalyzed the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Andrew Korybko, an American political analyst.

In an interview with UOL directly from Moscow, he compares what he sees as indirect US interference in Ukraine with the protests that took place in Brazil from 2013 onwards, which culminated in the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff (PT).

“Brazil and Ukraine were both victims of hybrid wars directed by the United States with the objective of strengthening the unipolar North American hegemony”, says Korybko.

What are hybrid wars?

According to the analyst, the concept of hybrid warfare is a combination of “color revolutions” – which are popular incitements, in line with what happened in Brazil from 2013 and in the Arab Spring – and unconventional wars, such as cyber attacks, legal disputes and economic retaliation, to replace governments that are not aligned with US interests.

Without mentioning the effect of Operação Lava Jato by name, Korybko states that, in Brazil, “the war [híbrida] mainly focused on so-called ‘lawfare’, or the manipulation of legal instruments, in order to remove its democratically elected and legitimate multipolar government”.

In Ukraine, the analyst says, the strategy was organized around what he calls “far-right urban terrorism”, known today as the EuroMaidan Color Revolution.

Author of the book “Hybrid Wars: From Color Revolutions to Coups”, Korybko says that US maneuvers in Ukraine have led “these far-right forces to the power, which threatened the indigenous Russian minority [povos originários que habitam a região de Donbass] due to the fascist ideology of the new authorities, who glorify those who collaborated with Nazi Germany”.

“This has led Crimean residents to democratically meet with Russia and the Donbas republics to declare their independence,” he says, who expressed support for the Russian government on social media.

In parallel, the Ukrainian government refused to implement the Minsk accords, backed by the United Nations Security Council..

‘Proxy disputes’

Korybko — who is a journalist based in Moscow and writes for several international media outlets, such as the Russian Sputnik, the Chinese CGTN and the Italian L’Antidiplomatico — says that social media is the new weapons of surgical strike.

The United States has been using these methods to overthrow governments around the world. According to the pattern that was used in Syria and Ukraine, indirect warfare is marked by protesters and insurgents, and the fifth columns are composed less of secret agents and hidden saboteurs and more of non-state protagonists, who behave, publicly, as civilians.”

Andrew Korybko, political analyst

For the analyst, instead of establishing a direct confrontation, the US establishes a kind of “conflict by proxy”, promoted in the vicinity of the targets to destabilize them.

“Traditional military occupations give way to coups and indirect operations for regime changes, which are much more economical and less sensitive from a political point of view”, he defends.

Korybko points out that this took place in 2014, in Ukraine, and in the West it was called the Ukrainian Revolution or Revolution of Dignity. Just as the June 2013 Days led to the election of Jair Bolsonaro, the unrest in Ukraine led Volodymyr Zelensky to the presidency.

NATO in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday launched what he called a “special military operation” in Ukraine, with the aim of, according to him, “denazifying” and “demilitarizing” the neighboring country.

In recent months, Putin has also cited an alleged threat to Russia from the expansion of NATO — the US-led military alliance — in Ukraine. “These moves are essentially aimed at neutralizing Russian nuclear counterattack capabilities and thus putting Russia in a perpetual position of nuclear blackmail against the US,” says Korybko.

The Russian president also mentioned the humanitarian crisis in the Donbass republics, which he recognized as independent earlier in the week, as a justification for authorizing the operation.

“In Russia, the general feeling is that people are relieved that Putin has not only finally taken decisive action to avert an even worse humanitarian catastrophe, which has already sparked a large-scale exodus of refugees to Russia, but that he is facing the threat. existential that the US and NATO plans in Ukraine represent for Russia.”

According to Korybko, the US withdrawal from arms control pacts, such as the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Open Skies Treaty, contributed to destabilizing the European security architecture.

“Furthermore, the deployment of so-called anti-missile systems and strike weapons closer to Russia’s borders over that time has changed the status quo continental military initially agreed by Moscow and the West in the NATO-Russia Foundation Act of 1997.”

The political analyst adds that it was for these reasons that Russia published security assurance requests in late December to halt NATO’s eastward expansion, the removal of strike weapons from Russia’s borders, and a return to the alliance’s founding act. military.