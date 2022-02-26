US President Approves $350 Million Aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday approved the release of up to $350 million in new military aid to Ukraine, which has been under Russian attacks since Thursday.

In a memo, Biden authorized the State Department to direct up to $250 million in general aid to Ukraine and up to $350 million in “defense items and services,” including military education and training.








The announcement came after the US president held a 40-minute phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to discuss military aid and sanctions.

While the White House did not release the content of the conversation, Zelenski said on Twitter that he spoke with Biden about "strengthening sanctions", "concrete defense assistance " and "an anti-war coalition".








“Thankful to the United States for its strong support for Ukraine,” added the Ukrainian leader.
In reaction to the Russian attack, Biden hit Russia with sanctions on its banks and its elite, as well as restrictions on high-tech exports to Russia, among other measures, in addition to economic punishments against President Vladimir Putin and several others. government figures.







