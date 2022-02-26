US Secretary of State calls Brazilian Chancellor

posted on 02/25/2022 12:13 / updated on 02/25/2022 13:58



(credit: EVARISTO SA)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, spoke by phone with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, to discuss the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, this Friday morning (25/2). According to information released by the agency, the chancellor reinforced that he was waiting for a way to put an end to hostilities between the two countries.

Also according to the agency, a position taken by the Brazilian government regarding the situation of Brazilians who are currently in Ukraine was also discussed.

The dialogue between the Brazilian chancellor and the head of US diplomacy comes a week after the White House stated that Brazil was “in the opposite direction” of much of the world in showing solidarity with Russia during the visit to Vladimir Putin, in Moscow.

In a press conference, Itamaraty informed, still on Thursday (24), that there are difficulties in rescuing Brazilians and that the Brazilian embassy in Ukraine is not in a position to carry out a rescue operation.