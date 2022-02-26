US warship crosses Taiwan Strait | World

A US military ship crossed the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from mainland China, on Saturday for the second time since the beginning of the year, the US Navy said, in a context of tension between Beijing and Washington. .

The destroyer USS Ralph Johnson carried out a “routine” passage through the strait, “in international waters and in accordance with international law”, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

Taiwan’s defense ministry confirmed that a US ship was sailing in the strait, adding that the island’s military “was fully monitoring its activities … near our waters and our air, and that the situation was normal.”

American ships often pass through the strait, much to the chagrin of China, which considers the island part of its territory.

The People’s Republic of China considers that foreign navigation in these waters constitutes a violation of its sovereignty, while the United States and other countries consider the area to be part of international waters and therefore open to all.

The Chinese army referred to “an act of provocation” to support Taiwan’s “separatist forces”.

Chinese troops “remain on high alert at all times” to safeguard China’s sovereignty and security, Shi Yi, a spokeswoman for the Chinese army’s eastern zone of operation, warned in a statement.