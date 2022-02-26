users report failure when trying to perform Pix in several banks

Today, February 25, 2022, several users have been using social media to complain about failures when trying to make Pix.

The instant payment failure happens in banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal, Santander, Bradesco, Inter and Nubank.

Banco Inter has a 35% appreciation potential in 12 months, according to analysts

In the Nubank app, the following message appears: “Pix down. Make transfers by TED, Monday to Friday, from 6:30 to 17:00”.

In Santander, the user enters all the data related to the Pix he wants to make, but when loading the following message appears: “Sorry, something happened. Your transaction could not be completed. Try again later”.

In the Caixa Econômica Federal app, the message that appears is “An error occurred when trying to pay via Pix”

In DownDetector, which gathers reports of instabilities in banking applications, it is possible to see complaints from several users, stating that the Pix tool does not work.

Until the publication of this article, the Central Bank, responsible for the Pix resource, had not yet commented on the failures.

What is Pix?

Officially launched on October 5, 2020, Pix became fully operational on November 16, 2020. Offered by the Central Bank of Brazil to individuals and companies, it is an instant and free electronic payment method.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So, follow us on the channel on YouTube and on our social networks, such as Facebook, twitter, Instagramand Twitch. So, you’ll keep track of everything banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.