Vale (VALE3) points out that there will be an impact on the pellet market with the crisis in Ukraine

In a fourth quarter earnings conference call, Vale (VALE3) spoke about the impact of war involving Ukraine and Russia in commodities.

Marcelo Spinelli, executive vice president of Ferrosos, highlighted that the conflict could lead to a rise in prices in the pellet market, given that global production is 120 million tons per year. Russia represents 10 million tons of production a year and Ukraine 15 million – or about 30% of the world market.

“It has an impact. The big question is how long this tension will take. The primary impact, I would say, is much more focused on Eastern European plants, which have a much more direct relationship. And the plants on the western side have an alternative”, said the executive.

“We have already received calls from our European and Eastern European customers, but at first, the impact will be a reduction in production and the premium price of pellets should react”, he evaluated.

However, he pointed out, the company already has closed premiums for the quarter. But depending on the extent of the problem, there will likely be an impact recorded in the following quarter.

Regarding nickel, Eduardo Bartolomeu, CEO of Vale, said that the question about prices is still speculative. This is because before geopolitical tension, nickel prices were already being impacted by supply and demand issues.

The company also stated that it expects to recover production damaged by the rains at the beginning of the year, with the projection of iron ore for 2022 between 320 and 335 million tons produced. It also informed that 30 million tons will be added to production capacity with the start-up of tailings filtering plants at the Itabiruçu and Torto dams, both in Minas Gerais, more at the end of 2022. Iron ore production in 2021 was 315.6 million tons.

Spinelli also stressed that steel will be fundamental in the energy transition, for any infrastructure necessary for its viability. The company already produces nickel and copper, essential metals in the energy transition. But he made it clear that steel will also play an important role in supporting projects in the area.

Specifically in the steel industry, he also highlighted the reduction in the use of the blast furnace in the current way, with the increase of natural gas and, in the second moment, hydrogen as a source of energy.

Elimination of dams

Bartolomeo, Vale’s CEO, also gave an overview of the risk reduction program for the mining company’s operations.

“In the management of dams, we passed an important test at the beginning of the year, with rains much higher than expected – it rained 30% more than if it was expected to rain in 12 days”, he said. “In this difficult scenario, our dams showed resilience and very good performance.”

According to the executive, the program to eliminate dams upstream of the company’s mining plants remains essential. “Out of a total of 30, we have already eliminated seven. In 2022, we will eliminate five more. By 2025, we will have eliminated 2/3 of our upstream structures,” he said. “These projects are complex and, in some cases, pioneering. So we adjusted our provisions after some technical reviews,” he said.

Moatize: expects to close sale in the 1st semester

Vale is expected to close the sale of the Moatize coal plant, in the province of Tete, in Mozambique, in the first half of this year, as part of the divestment plan and portfolio optimization. The agreement was signed with Vulcan Minerals at the end of last year and includes the Nacala Logistics Corridor, in the same country. The value of the deal is US$ 280 million.

Vale’s CEO also said that he expects to keep the fixed cost for this year at the company, despite all the negative effects of inflation, including diesel. To this end, the company said it carried out redesign and organizational simplification in the base metals area, optimization of services through better planning, control in North Atlantic operations, among others.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related