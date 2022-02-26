Video: Battle tank hits civilian car in Ukraine

A tank was caught running over a civilian’s car in the Ukraineamid the advance of the troops of the Russia in the country. Images posted on social media show a military vehicle at high speed changing lanes and hitting a woman’s car squarely.

Another video shows the driver alive, but attached to the car’s wreckage. Other people came to the scene to help her. Her health status is unknown. There is also no information on which country the main battle tank involved belongs to.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, more than 1,000 Russian military personnel had been killed so far in the conflict. “Russia has not suffered so many casualties during the fighting in any of its armed conflicts since its inception,” the ministry said.

Ukraine has been under Russian attack since the early hours of Thursday, with dozens of cities being taken over by the invaders beyond the breakaway areas of Donbass, which were recognized as independent republics on Tuesday by Moscow.

Before the 22nd, a series of high-level meetings between Russia and Western countries failed to prevent the war. For about three months, meetings of all kinds failed to get the Russians to give up the war, and the Westerners announced a series of sanctions against Moscow.

