Waiting for Brazil, Mercosur withdraws statement condemning invasion of Ukraine – International

ASSUNCTION – A joint declaration signed by three of the four founding members of the trade bloc Mercosur that condemned Russian attacks against Ukraine was removed from the internet this Friday, 25, due to lack of consensus between countries.

O Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, first to publish the statement, said the text was a draft of a statement that was still being negotiated. The note was posted with the approval of Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay, but was removed to await Brazil’s position, sources told the news agency. Reuters.

Another source consulted by Reuters added that the note would not have the approval of Brazil.

Brazil, however, voted in favor of a resolution condemning Russia’s actions in the United Nations Security Council. The Mercosur note said that the Russian advance on the Ukrainians constituted an “open violation of the principles and norms of international law.” The countries called for “the immediate withdrawal of military forces from Ukraine.”

The president Jair Bolsonaro received criticism from the White House for expressing “solidarity” with Russia during a visit to Moscow this month, when he met with the Russian president. Vladimir Putin.

Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday expressing “concern” about Russia’s military operations. Bolsonaro even publicly reprimanded the vice president Hamilton Mourão for condemning the Russian invasion.

Mercosur was founded in 1991 by Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. Venezuela was incorporated and then suspended, while Bolivia is in the process of joining./REUTERS