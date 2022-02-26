War in Ukraine could impact the Port of Santos, says expert | sea ​​port

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, which began in the early hours of Wednesday (24), set off a warning signal for a possible increase in sea freight costs, as well as problems in the landing of fertilizers at the Port of Santos. As a result, according to experts on the subject, depending on the duration of the conflict in Eastern Europe, even the Brazilian harvest of commodities could be impacted, if there is a lack of imported inputs.

Russia’s offensives were made by land, air and sea. Kiev and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s two largest cities, were bombed and attacked with missiles. It is the biggest attack by a European country against another on the same continent since the Second World War.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had distributed weapons to Ukrainians. Russia, on the other hand, justifies military action to protect separatists and has threatened anyone who tries to interfere. The United Nations (UN) called for the withdrawal of troops and several countries condemned the attacks.

According to economist Helio Hallite, Brazil has a trade flow, which is the sum of exports and imports, in the order of US$ 438 million with Ukraine, with a surplus in favor of our country of US$ 15 million. According to him, from Santos, there are exports, mainly, of sugar, corn, coffee, beef, chicken and peanuts.

The foreign trade specialist does not believe in the interruption of operations in Russian ports. “I do not believe that operations between Brazil and Russia will be affected while this conflict is restricted between these two protagonists. I don’t think about the possibility of a third world war. An event of this magnitude would be more tragic than the pandemic,” Hallite said.

Economist Fabrizio Pierdomenico points out that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will bring short, medium and long-term side effects. But this is directly related to how long the crisis lasts. Yesterday, there was already a big variation in the price of a barrel of oil, which came to cost US$ 105. According to the specialist, this contaminates prices in all markets, and may cause readjustments in maritime, road and rail freight rates, representing inflation at the final costumer.

Ship with the largest load of fertilizers in the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo

The greatest risk, according to Pierdomenico, is related to inputs. “Both Russia and Ukraine are important fertilizer suppliers. However, it is a type of purchase that has stock. It is not a daily purchase like wheat and oil. If this war continues, paralyzing Russian and Ukrainian industries, we may have a shortage of fertilizers on the world market.”

If that happens, according to him, the impacts could be very strong for the Brazilian economy, since agribusiness needs these inputs to guarantee production. As a result, in the Port of Santos, in addition to fertilizer imports, exports of cargo such as soybeans and corn may also be impacted.

“We can say that the war will cause a global shortage of corn and wheat. Whoever has it will hold on to its stocks and Ukraine, which has a relevant market share, will not supply it. With wheat, there may be shortages in the medium term and an increase in prices , since we are talking about an item that is in the basic consumer basket”, stated Pierdomenico.

The coordinator of the International Relations course at the Catholic University of Santos (UniSantos), Fabiano Menezes, also points out impacts related to these charges.

“Ukraine is a major producer of corn and wheat on the world market. Together, Russia and Ukraine produce about 30% of the maize the world buys. It is evident that Brazil is a bigger player in this sector, but depending on rainfall that may affect local production, it may have a greater dependence on other areas that grow wheat and corn. It can make bread at the bakery, corn, ethanol more expensive. There may be a need, and for Brazil it would be interesting, because there will be an offer of production”.

Luiz Antonio Mesquita Port Integrating Terminal (Tiplam), from VLI, in the Port of Santos, SP