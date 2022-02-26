Western troop support unlikely

The direct support of Western countries to Ukraine, through the deployment of troops to the country in the war against Russia, is considered unlikely, according to experts heard by the UOL.

Ukraine must remain alone on the front line basically for two reasons – the country is not one of the 30 members of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and an eventual deployment of the military against a nuclear power like Russia could lead to a confrontation of incalculable proportions.

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which governs NATO, provides that an armed attack against one of the members is considered an attack on all, which paves the way for collective defense.

This, however, is not the condition of Ukraine. The country is considered a NATO partner, which signals that it may join the alliance at a future time, but does not guarantee collective support.

“The main reason Ukraine suffers from a lack of military support is that the country is not a member of NATO. Normally, alliance systems work on the logic that an attack against a country in the group means an attack against all other member states, which is not the case in Ukraine”, says Leandro Gavião, PhD in History from Uerj (University of the State of Rio) and professor at the Catholic University of Petrópolis (RJ).

A possible entry of Ukraine into NATO is even one of the backdrops for the Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been unsuccessfully trying to compromise that the neighboring country will not join the organization. Under pressure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already signaled yesterday about the possibility of withdrawing.

Also this Friday (25), Zelensky even said that the country defends itself against Russia. And he also said that the “most powerful country in the world looked from afar”, in what would be a reference to the United States.

Later, however, the Ukrainian president said via social media that he had reached a new agreement with the US on further sanctions on Russia and an anti-war coalition.

War support

The United States and other Western countries have been betting on economic sanctions as a way of putting pressure on Russia. There were only isolated initiatives of military support.

Last Wednesday (23), the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, announced the shipment of weapons to Ukraine. Yesterday it was the turn of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, to say that he will supply defense equipment to the Eastern European country.

Also on Friday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on social media that a convoy with ammunition had been sent.

Military support, however, should not go much further than that, adds Professor Leandro Gavião.

It is difficult to imagine a scenario in which the great Western powers intervene directly in the war. A hypothetical US military participation, for example, would mean a direct confrontation between two states equipped with nuclear weapons. The consequences of a conflict of this magnitude would be drastic and would bring about a complete redefinition of the world order.”

Leandro Gavião, professor at the Catholic University of Petrópolis

The fact that Ukraine is not in the nato and the West’s fear of a confrontation of global proportions also weighed on Putin’s decision to invade the neighboring country, in the opinion of Williams Gonçalves, professor of Institutional Relations at the uerj.

“Putin is a strategist, prepared, regardless of whether he’s an autocrat, whether Russia is a democracy or not. He’s an experienced statesman. And what he did was pay to see. He bet the US and NATO wouldn’t dare an attack that, evidently, in a very short time, would unfold into a world war.”

The professor of International Relations at USP Kai Enno Lehmann says he does not believe that there is a political will on the part of Western countries to support Ukraine in military terms.

“They would be entering a war with one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. And they would be taking a huge risk of loss of life, which is not a cost that Western governments are willing to take. The financial, economic and political costs would be very high, without a guarantee of long-term public support. It’s a war that wouldn’t end in five days, in a week.”

Ronaldo Carmona, professor of Geopolitics at the Escola Superior de Guerra and member of Cebri (Brazilian Center for International Relations), reinforces that he does not see the possibility of military solidarity from NATO to Ukraine because that would imply a direct confrontation between nuclear powers.

“It would be difficult to imagine a direct military confrontation between the two great superpowers, between the NATO bloc and Russia. When we talk about NATO, there are at least three nuclear-armed powers: France, the United Kingdom and the United States.”

“There is a maxim in international relations that a nuclear weapon is an artifact not to be used. It is what was called in the Cold War mutual assured destruction. So any direct confrontation would end up in the worst case scenario, in a complete destruction of both, in the limit of humanity itself”, completes Carmona.

On Thursday (24), NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference that the bloc will not send troops to Ukraine. According to the diplomat, soldiers will only be sent to the eastern region of NATO territories, but Russia will pay a “high political and economic price”.

The eastern border of NATO member states is formed by Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania — all of these countries border Ukraine.