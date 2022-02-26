What a fright! Felipe Neto is reported dead by the SUS database

Jenni Smith 3 mins ago

(credit: Playback/Youtube)


This Friday (25/2) youtuber Felipe Neto got such a scare! The influencer discovered that he was “dead”, according to the SUS database. The youtuber discovered this information when he went to take the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

Felipe used Instagram Stories to talk about the alleged death: “I’m still registered as dead at the Ministry of Health. Nobody solves anything!”. In the end, he managed to get the booster shot of the vaccine.

The youtuber took advantage of the outburst to deny fake news about his alleged affair. “In 2 days I found out that I’m dead and dating, they just forgot to let me know,” he said, making it clear his dissatisfaction with recent events. On Twitter, the influencer retweeted a comment about the situation and wrote “I went to the ditch, family”.

