What if Dead Space had come out for PS1? Check out how it would be

Project is from a Brazilian who likes to play with demakes of great titles

we live to era of remakes and remasters more than ever before in games. Dead Space, for example, is being redone for the next generation and for PlayStation 1. Well, at least a snippet. The Brazilian channel Rustic Games BR published the video “Dead Space – PS1 Demake” showing what EA’s horror classic would be like, in the standards of Sony’s first console.

The result is a Dead Space à la Resident Evil classic, with fixed camera, tank-style movement, animation of doors opening when changing scenery and pre-rendered environments. 3D objects such as item boxes, monsters and Isaac Clarke himself, the game’s protagonist, are quite prominent because they are different from the scenarios, as in Resident Evil on PS1.

Even with the camera fixed, which makes the sense of depth very difficult at times, Isaac also shoots at different angles, causing dismemberment based on the right body part. According to the video description, the snippet shown was made in Unity, in addition to using Blender and Photoshop.



The Rustic Games BR channel has already carried out other experiments of the type with GTA San Andreasalong the lines of the first two titles in the franchise, in addition to Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 4 in the style of PS1 classics. The youtuber didn’t stop there. His channel still features excerpts from God of War and The Last of Usall in the classic 90s 3D style.

Resident Evil 7 was remade as a Resident Evil Survival, title (half forgotten and unknown) in first person, staying very faithful to the original idea. Resident Evil 4 is the highlight of the channel, with several different excerpts presented and five different videos.

Despite the talent of those responsible for these demakes, it doesn’t look like any of these projects would ever become a full game, as happened with Bloodborne PSX, which was also (and is still being) developed by one person. In this case, the demake of the FromSoftware title is not complete, but it is possible to play a few hours in different scenarios recreated in the classic style of the PS1.

