What menstruation says about your health | Drauzio Varella

Maiara Ribeiro

Published: February 25, 2022

Understand some important aspects of menstruation and know when any changes deserve to be investigated.

Menstruation accompanies us for a large part of our lives. The vast majority of girls will menstruate before age 15 – many, even, well before that – and the cycles continue to accompany us until menopause, which usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. That is, it is a long time for us not to understand better about this physiological process and how it affects our body.

If you notice very specific changes, or if the menstrual period represents a lot of suffering for you (with very intense and disabling cramps, for example) seek the evaluation of a gynecologist. And of course, even if everything is fine, be sure to do the necessary follow-up and exams periodically. In general, it is recommended to have an appointment at least annually.

Menstrual blood: color and smell

The color and consistency of menstrual blood changes according to the days of the cycle. “We tend to start menstruating a little more liquid, which can be sludge, which is browner, or even bright red. In the middle of menstruation, the blood becomes more viscous, a thicker liquid, which then tends to be a brighter red. And at the end of menstruation, the tendency is to go back to that bleeding in sludge, scarcer and more elastic”, explains Dr. Cecília Pereira, gynecologist and mastologist at Grupo Ifé Medicina.

Another possibility is the formation of clots in the blood, as if it were a “menstruation in pieces” or similar to a liver steak. Many people get scared when they notice them, but, according to the doctor, this is normal. “Actually, the blood outside the blood vessel clots, so it forms these little pieces and it’s nothing important,” she clarifies.

One important thing that a lot of people don’t know is that menstruation doesn’t smell. Often, it is possible to observe a smell that arises due to the contact of blood with the tissue of the absorbent, but who uses the menstrual cup usually manages to have this perception that blood itself has no smell. Therefore, according to the doctor, if there is any major change in odor, it deserves attention. See a gynecologist to investigate.

Menstrual Flow: Am I Bleeding Too Much?

O menstrual flow it can be light or intense, but in many cases it is difficult to identify if the volume is out of the norm. In general, the amount varies a lot from person to person: it is normal to menstruate up to 80 ml per cycle, but some menstruate only 5 ml. Those who use the collector will be able to easily identify this volume, as the cup measures in ml. Also, if the device needs to be emptied in less than 4 hours, it’s a warning sign.

Those who use absorbent need to pay attention to the amount of change: in general, a person with intense flow will need to change it within 3 hours. “Noticing that this is happening, it needs to be investigated, as there are some pathologies that lead to increased menstrual flow. It may be that you investigate and find nothing, it is something physiological. But there are patients who bleed so much that they end up developing anemia”, says the specialist.

In addition to the flow itself, the standard duration of menstruation can range from 3 to 7 days. “Of course, there are patients who menstruate for more days. When this is very prolonged – the patient menstruates for more than a week – it deserves investigation. And again you may not find anything, but it is important to rule out any problems.”

It is worth remembering that the opposite also exists, that is, menstruating little. According to the doctor, very light flow may be normal. The most important thing is to observe if the patient is experiencing a change in the pattern of menstruation, for example, menstruating X number of days and that number suddenly starts to decrease. This type of change can be associated with the polycystic ovary syndrome or, in rare cases, problems with thyroid. It can also occur in people who practice more physical activity or are in the period of climacteric (transition between the reproductive phase and menopause).

My period is late, now what?

When your period is late, the first thought that comes to mind (if there is such a possibility) is pregnancy. “It’s funny that even for us doctors, menstrual delay in women of childbearing age always makes us think about pregnancy first. But in fact there are other causes for menstrual delay,” says Dr. Cecilia.

Possible reasons include: use of contraceptives as contraceptive pill, injectionimplant and even IUD; hormonal immaturity (ie, people in the early years of menstruation are more likely to have irregular cycles); patients who have recently had a baby; patients who are climacteric or who have early menopause; people with a very restrictive diet, who practice a lot of physical activity and have a low level of nutrients.

“So, menstrual delay we can’t just put it aside and think it’s ok. The first thing, if you are a woman of childbearing age, is to take a pregnancy test. The pregnancy test was not positive? We will continue the investigation”, highlights the doctor.

Physiological changes

It is normal to have more bowel movements and also to have an increase in urinary frequency on menstrual flow days due to hormonal issues. What is not normal is to have, in addition to blood loss, involuntary urinary leakage. For those who suffer from urine leakage, one option is to use specific pads for urinary incontinence, which can also be used during menstruation, until specialized treatment for the condition is sought. Menstrual pads, however, should not be used for urinary incontinence, as they offer less protection and do not control odor like specific pads for this use.

