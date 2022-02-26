what to expect from Mobile World Congress 2022

On Monday (28) begins one of the largest technology fairs in the world. Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC) returns to the face-to-face model after two years only online due to the pandemic. Expectations are high for the launch of a series of new cell phones, the presentation of 5G technology news and the latest in mobile technology.

The fair runs until March 3 and will be held in the same location it has occupied since 2013, Fira Gran Via, in Barcelona, ​​Spain. With over 1,800 exhibitors from 180 countries and 1,000 speakers, including representatives from operators and infrastructure companies, 5G is set to be the main theme of this year’s event.

As well as the CES 2022 technology event, which tilt able to cover in person in Las Vegas at the beginning of the year, MWC also faces a problem: the giant brands only want to participate if it is online, considering the risk that the covid-19 pandemic and the omicron variant pose.

This is the case with Samsung and Google, for example, who will make their main presentations remotely.

Another point that should mark this edition is the shortage of chips on the market, which still affects the launch of new products (and which may be further aggravated by the war between Russia and Ukraine).

In the past, the fair was the scene of important announcements for cell phones, tablets and computers, but the lack of components put the brakes on innovation in the industry.

Even though there are still chances of last-minute cancellations, John Hoffman, Executive Chairman of the GSMA, which organizes the event, released a statement confirming that MWC will follow the recommendations of Spanish health experts.

What to expect?

Google, Nokia, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, Huawei and more companies have already scheduled their participation – online or in person.

And while MWC is an event that prioritizes mobile devices, the notebook industry will be well represented, with Dell, Intel and Microsoft joining the exhibitor list.

See below what we expect to see from each company during MWC 2022.

Samsung

The reveal of the Galaxy S22 series was the company’s main event of the month. However, that doesn’t mean we won’t hear anything from Samsung during the event. In a post on its official website, the manufacturer confirmed that the new Galaxy Book laptops will be announced at MWC.

In a short animation, a laptop can be seen unfolding, before joining a collection of other Samsung products, including a smart watch, cell phone and a tablet. The launch will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel at 3pm ET on the 27th.

Huawei

It has been officially confirmed that Huawei will be present at the physical edition of MWC this year, sporting the slogan “Lighting Up the Future”.

A major highlight of previous years was the launch of the Mate X foldable phone, but since the company was banned from using the commercial version of Android and the resulting decline of Huawei in western markets, cell phone launches may no longer be a priority for the company. brand. Executives are scheduled to speak about 5G at the event.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi hasn’t been at MWC since 2019, but it could have a welcome return this year. The brand’s flagship, the Xiaomi 12 mobile, landed in China on December 28, but has yet to be officially revealed in the West.

MWC could be the right place for such a reveal, but in case that isn’t in the plans, we can at least hope that something is revealed from the other brands in the group, such as Redmi and Poco.

Motorola

Motorola is often a mainstay of MWC and while it has recently launched a top of the line in the western market, the Edge 30 Pro, there is also great anticipation for it to unveil the next generation foldable Motorola Razr.

That hope follows comments from Chen Jin, general manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group China, which owns Motorola, who said in December 2021 that the brand is “quietly preparing the third generation of the Razr”.

really

Another brand expected to announce more details of a top-of-the-line phone in development is Realme. And apparently this one is so special that it will be the brand’s first product with the “Pro+” designation.

Rumors indicate that the brand intends to show more of the supposed Realme 9 Pro+, with top-of-the-line camera and screen specifications, but this will only be confirmed at its launch, which could happen at MWC 2022.

Oppo

Still without official representation in Brazil, Chinese giant Oppo has already confirmed that its next flagship in cell phones would be launched in the first quarter of 2022. This suggests that an announcement should happen until just before March, which leaves MWC as the stage. increasingly likely.

The new phone is expected to arrive as the Find X5, to replace the 2021 Find X3. One of the certainties is that the new device will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s most advanced processor today.