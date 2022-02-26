Why Mourão Won’t Respond to Bolsonaro About Russian Attack on Ukraine | Malu Gaspar

Deputy Hamilton Mourão on a visit to the PM’s headquarters in Curitiba | Isac Nóbrega/PR

Vice President Hamilton Mourão will not respond to Jair Bolsonaro’s claim that he said what he shouldn’t in relation to Ukraine’s invasion of Russia.

On Thursday afternoon, Mourão compared Vladimir Putin’s action to that of Hitler, before the Second World War, and said that Brazil “is not neutral in relation to Ukraine”.

Hours later, in his live, Bolsonaro referred to the vice as “that person”, said that he is not competent to make statements about the war in Ukraine, and also added that Mourão “is giving a peru in what is not his responsibility”. He also said that on his last visit to Russia, he established an “exceptional” relationship with Putin.

Last night, upon learning of Bolsonaro’s speech, Mourão told people close to him that they are trying to create intrigue between him and the President of the Republic, and that he only gave his personal opinion.

And this despite Bolsonaro having said on the live that “I saw the images, he really spoke”, pushing away precisely this type of argument.

It is not the first time that the deputy has been unauthorized in public and in an impolite way by Bolsonaro. But, just like the other times, Mourão kept the same tone as in the beginning of the government. On one occasion, when an aide asked him why he didn’t respond to Bolsonaro, he only replied: “Brazil above all.”

Despite having guided his team to remain silent on the matter, Mourão maintains the position that, if he is not stopped with the use of force, Putin will try to invade other countries, just as Adolf Hitler did in 1938. For him, sanctions economic measures against Russia are insufficient.

As vice president, Mourão chairs the High Level Commission between Brazil and Russia, which includes Brazilian vice presidents and Russian prime ministers. This type of forum serves to give practical progress to joint initiatives agreed by the heads of state, especially commercial negotiations.

The next meeting of this commission would be in April 2022, but now it is no longer known if it will take place.