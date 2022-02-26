Why Russia doesn’t want Ukraine in NATO | Ukraine and Russia

The possibility of Ukraine’s rapprochement with the European Union and NATO is one of the main points highlighted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as a motivation to invade Ukrainian territory. For him, a military alliance of Ukraine with the organization would be a threat against the Kremlin.

NATO (which stands for North Atlantic Treaty Organization) is an alliance formed by 30 countries, including the US, Canada, UK and France. The organization was created in 1949, during the so-called Cold War period, under the leadership of the US in opposition to the former Soviet Union. With the end of the communist bloc in 1991, NATO started to act, above all, as an alliance that looks after the economic interests of its members.

In addition to being Russia’s neighbor, Ukraine is located in Europe and shares borders with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Moldova, Belarus, Russia and Crimea (territory annexed by the Russians in 2014). Understand where Ukraine is on the world map.

In his first speech after the invasion of Ukraine, Putin said that he “was forced” to attack, and that “there was no way he could do otherwise”. The Russian president stressed that previous attempts by Moscow to resolve the security situation in the region were always ignored. See the timeline of Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Historically, tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia escalated when, in 2014, Ukrainians ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych from power.

At the time, Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula in southern Ukraine and supported separatists who captured two major provinces in the east of the country — Donetsk and Luhansk. On February 21, three days before invading Ukrainian territory, Putin recognized the independence of the two provinces. The move violates a peace agreement for eastern Ukraine signed in 2015.

Columnist Sandra Cohen noted on her g1 blog that “Putin has revisited, in his own way, Ukraine’s origins as a fictional country, created by Lenin and now dominated like a puppet by the West.” Read the full review.

In 2008, NATO said that Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet republics, could join the organization, without giving details of when or how that might happen. For Putin, the mention was a direct threat against the Russians.

Last year, the Russian president wrote a long article describing Russians and Ukrainians as “one nation”. He described the collapse of the Soviet Union in December 1991 as the “disintegration of historic Russia” and considers current Ukrainian leaders to be implementing an “anti-Russia project”.

Putin also argued that if Ukraine joins NATO, the alliance could try to recapture Crimea.

Russia considers NATO expansion a threat since the end of the Soviet Union

Historical relationship between Ukraine and Russia

In the early 1930s, Ukraine, a nation known for its fertile lands and large grain production, had nothing left to eat. The country was not independent and was part of the Soviet Union.

When Lenin was the leader, in the early years of the Soviet Union, Ukraine even had some autonomy. But when Stalin took power, he ordered the forced creation of collective farms. Even smallholders—who were tolerated by Lenin—began to suffer persecution.

It is estimated that between 1931 and 1934, about four million Ukrainians died of starvation. The Ukrainians even have a name for this period: “Holodomor” — genocide by starvation. Even the generations that did not live the time feel marked by it.

Since 1991, with the end of the Soviet Union, Ukraine has been an independent country. But the histories of the country and Russia are confused. Ukraine is considered the birthplace of modern Russia, it has social and cultural ties to Moscow, and Russian is widely spoken by Ukrainians.