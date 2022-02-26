Why Russia doesn’t want Ukraine to be part of NATO – World

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, has already stated that the cause of the conflict with Ukraine is the fact that the country wants to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The organization was founded in 1949, after the Cold Warwith the aim of establishing military support among the participating countries.

Made between countries North America and Europe, NATO aimed to protect European countries from the expansion of the extinct Soviet Union and to fight communism after World War II. Initially, there were twelve countries. Today, there are already 30.

The main benefit of NATO member countries is military support and collective defense, Article 5 of the Treaty. That is, even if the military force of a country alone is small, with the support coming from its allies, it can become enormous.

When the Soviet Union ended, in 1991, the 15 regions that made it up became independent countries. Russia is the great heir of Soviet hegemony, including in the military and nuclear arsenal. And Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, second only to Russia.

Despite not being part of NATO, Ukraine shares borders with several countries that signed the Treaty and is seen as an important ally of the group. Any threat on these borders would be crucial for NATO forces to be deployed.

If Ukraine actually joins NATO, Putin sees it as a threatbecause the military and nuclear force of the Ukrainian country will be multiplied and Russia runs the risk of losing its hegemony in Eastern Europe.

The Russians have even gone so far as to ask that the alliance not expand to the East and the request was not answered. Today, several countries that were part of the former Soviet Union and are to the east of Europe participate in NATO.