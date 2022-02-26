Why the US does not join the war against Russia | Ukraine and Russia

Share on WhatsApp

Explanations for Biden’s stance should consider the following points:

nuclear capacity of Russia and fear of consequences of a global escalation of conflict role of Russia in the global economy and in Europeincluding the supply of natural gas Ukraine is not in nato: members say they will react against any attack on the alliance and that they will continue to send weapons to the invaded country, without direct involvement in the confrontation

In this report, see details of each of the 3 points above or check the links for reports from BASIC GUIDE TO THE WAR IN UKRAINE:

According to a survey by the Stockholm International Peace Institute (SIPRI) conducted in 2019, the Russians have more than 6,000 nuclear warheads. In absolute numbers, the arsenal places Russia as the country with the highest total number of nuclear weapons, according to SIPRI.

As the commentator of the GloboNews, Sandra Coutinho, throughout the Cold War, “if Russia and the United States activated their nuclear weapons, they would have the power to destroy the world 11 times”. And so the initial American choice, along with the countries that are part of NATO, is to face the war by applying economic sanctions against the Kremlin.

The United States used nuclear weapons against Japan in World War II in the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The total number of people killed in the bombings is not known, but it is believed that around 140,000 of the population of Hiroshima died in the blast and that there were at least 74,000 casualties in Nagasaki.

Russia is also one of the countries that invest the most in technology. In addition to weapons, the Russian army began in 2021 the mass production of the T-14 Armata tank. The vehicle is one of the most technological in the world: it has more adaptability to the terrain, more powerful missiles and greater range than its predecessor the T-90, in addition to being able to reach up to 90 km/h. Read in the report.

The US has been involved in some conflicts since the end of World War II in 1945, such as the Korean War in 1950, the Vietnam War in 1959, the Afghanistan War in 2001 and the Iraq War in 2003. However, it has been more than 80 years since the US declared official war on any other nation. And that decision goes through the US Congress.

2 – Russia’s economic weight

One of the aspects taken into account by NATO is that Russia is the one who exports natural gas to Western Europe. From the moment any country tries to stop Russia’s ability to export gas and oil, it will have a direct impact on countries like Germany, France and Italy, which depend on the resource to heat homes.

“It’s a good thing that Germany itself is against Russia, but when you talk about sanctions it says ‘oops, wait a minute’, maybe we have to think differently. In that sense, Putin has a relatively comfortable position”, analyzes Tanguy Baghdadi, professor of international relations.

For experts, the economic sanctions imposed against Russia in the face of the invasion of Ukrainian territory are still not effective in detaining or stopping Vladimir Putin. One of the measures that could have the most impact, the exclusion of the country from the global Swift payments network, was not adopted.

These measures have already been taken against other countries, and they have not caused them to collapse. Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea, Iran, Syria and Libya are some examples of governments that were targeted and never broke.

“Economic sanctions can generate popular sanctions, but history shows that popular sanctions do not bring down governments. The Saddam-Husseim government was sanctioned, embargoed, and it only fell when there was an invasion and he was captured,” Tanguy Baghdadi, a professor of international relations, noted in an interview with GloboNews.

Today, Russia has at least $600 billion in international reserves, as well as gold reserves. It also struck a billion-dollar gas supply deal to China.

3 – Ukraine, partner but not NATO member

Currently, the alliance plays an important role in the dispute between Russia and Ukraine. Although Ukraine is not a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), it is considered a “partner country” — and, at some point, it may become part of it. Russia, however, is against this entry.

The NATO treaty provides for a reaction against aggression against member countries. Commenting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday (24), the organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, cited articles dealing with threats and aggression.

“The Parties (NATO member countries) agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America will be considered an attack on all of them”, states article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides, “including, the use of armed force, to restore and guarantee security in the North Atlantic region”.

This Friday (25), Stoltenberg said that the alliance will strengthen its defenses on the eastern flank with soldiers and air assets, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In addition, he stated that he will continue to send weapons to Ukraine, including air defense systems.

For Baghdadi, Putin is an experienced politician (in power since 1989) and with a strong stance. The professor claims that there is no Western leadership that is capable of dealing with what is happening in Ukraine.

“Putin has a much greater skill. Among Western leaders, we have Biden, with a much more conciliatory posture, even as a matter of personality, he has a softer speech and he cannot impose himself as a president who diplomatically, politically, will actually confront the Putin”.

On February 24, after invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin was clear in announcing that he was not willing to go back.

“Whoever tries to stop us or goes beyond and creates threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate. And it will lead our enemies to consequences they have never dealt with in their history. We are ready for any unfolding of events,” Putin said.

Putin’s intention to expand his territory now also threatens countries that were allies of the Soviet Union, such as the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia and Albania – all of which are members of NATO. This could put even more pressure on the United States and countries in Europe to clash with Russia.