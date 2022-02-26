Will Russia-Ukraine Conflict Cause a Third World War? Understand

The escalation of tension between Russia, Ukraine and Western powers continues this Friday (Brasilia time), 25, with the approach of Russian troops to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, which has been bombed. Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation that, since last Thursday, the 24th, has recorded air strikes across the country and the entry of ground forces into Ukrainian territory.

As the conflict unfolded, people began to question the possibility of an eventual generalized military war. On social media, the return of a major war in Europe made discussions about an eventual World War 3 gain strength. However, the possibility was ruled out by analysts throughout the day.

THE PEOPLE spoke with an expert in international politics on the topic. Iago Caubi, a researcher linked to the Center for Studies on Geopolitics, Regional Integration and the World System (GIS-UFRJ), ruled out the possibility of a generalized armed conflict between the major world powers and called the eventual scenario a “dystopic reality”.

According to Caubi, the possibility is unrealistic because major Western global potentials such as the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany, which make up the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a military alliance with 30 countries, should not directly interfere with the sending of troops to Ukraine, because the Ukrainians are not part of the military organization.

“These countries are not going to send (troops) because if they send them it would mean buying a direct war with Russia. It’s not just about defending an allied country like Ukraine, it’s buying a war with a nation with great military might and that would have repercussions in other areas such as diplomatic and trade relations,” he explains.

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden and other Western leaders reinforced that they would expand economic sanctions against the Russians. However, Biden was clear in emphasizing that he will not fight the Russians in Ukraine with US troops. He authorized the deployment of NATO reinforcement troops to neighboring countries that make up the military alliance, such as Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia.

Therefore, a Direct military confrontation between Russia and NATO unlikely. Factors such as the extensive nuclear arsenals between the parties nullify the scenario, as a conflict of this magnitude would undermine the strength and influence of both sides. However, if Russia were to attack, in a hypothetical scenario, a NATO member country, Article 5 of the treaty could be triggered.

From then on, in theory, the entire military bloc would need to interfere in the conflict to defend the attacked ally. This could spark a war between the world’s greatest atomic powers. Which is not the desire of either party; so much so that, for the same reason, NATO should not send troops directly to Ukraine.

Regarding the reaction seen on social networks, which even generated memes about a possible third world war, Caubi reinforces that the situation is “unthinkable” at the moment. “Things that start out as a joke turn into memes, but end up getting serious. This is completely unnecessary and unrealistic hysteria.”

In the case of Brazil, he recalls that the country was as reluctant as possible to get involved in the 2nd World War. “At the time, Brazil only entered the conflict towards the end of the war, and had to suffer casualties in German attacks to get involved. There is no internal force in the history of Brazil that supports interference in a European conflict”, he comments.

The researcher also recalls that Brazil is not part of NATO, it is not a historical ally of Ukraine, on the contrary, it has more “diplomatic rapprochement” with Russia. According to him, what is expected of the Brazilian government is a clearer and more effective position. “What is being demanded, and I think it is important to emphasize this, is an effective position by President Bolsonaro and Itamaraty. What is expected of Brazil is a diplomatic approach in environments such as the UN, where we occupy a rotating chair in the Security Council,” he says.

