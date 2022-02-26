With Chernobyl taking over, Russian army has access to strategically located nuclear material

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was the scene of one of the most emblematic episodes of the Soviet Union, so much so that its story has been told more than once by the entertainment industry. Recently, it was the subject of an award-winning series on HBO and gained the attention of a new generation, who knew little or nothing about the tragedy. Chernobyl has even become internet lingo, as a term used to refer to “toxic people”.

Now, the plant is back in the news around the world with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in an armed conflict that has claimed the lives of more than 100 people. Chernobyl, which is 120 km from the Ukrainian capital Kiev, was taken yesterday (24) by the Russian military. Experts say the offensive adds an extra dose of tension to the war situation.

One of the reasons is the strategic location of the plant. “It is a strategic point of arrival in Kiev, passing through Belarus, which is where Russian troops left to make incursions into Ukrainian territory,” said Fabiano Mielniczuk, PhD in International Relations/UFRGS, in an interview with InfoMorning.

Another reason is that the Russian army has quick access to nuclear material, which tends to inhibit the Ukrainian army’s reactions.

In an interview with NBC News, Evelyn Farkas, who was assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia under Barack Obama, explained that taking Chernobyl is a way to encircle the Ukrainian capital. According to her, although Vladimir Putin has no interest in the structure of the plant itself, Moscow wants to dominate the area to face Ukrainian insurgents, if Russia occupies the country.

“They certainly don’t want nuclear material lying around,” Farkas said. Built in the 1970s, when Ukraine was still the territory of the Soviet Union, Chernobyl was responsible for producing 10% of the country’s energy. In 1986, one of the plant’s four reactors exploded, spewing tens of tons of uranium into the atmosphere.

At the time, the Soviet Union was going through an economic crisis that deepened with the aftermath of the accident. For this reason, the explosion of Chernobyl is pointed out as one of the reasons that contributed to the dissolution of the economic bloc. Of the three reactors that remained after the explosion, the last one was closed in 2000. “Only scientists have access [aos reatores] to monitor radiation levels,” explains Mielniczuk.

Today, Chernobyl lies within a large exclusion zone, along with the ghost town of Pripyat. Although radioactivity in the area has declined over the last few decades, there are fears that conflicts in this region could move the contaminated soil, with environmental impacts that could extend beyond the terrain.

