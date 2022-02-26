XP Asset acquires Habitat Capital Partners, asset manager focused on real estate funds

XP Asset Management, manager of XP, announced this Friday (25) the signing of a contract for the acquisition of all the shares of Habitat Capital Partners Asset Management Ltda., an independent manager focused on the real estate market. Founded in 2018 and specialized in real estate funds, Habitat Capital has approximately R$730 million in assets under management.

“Habitat Capital has a dispersed, strategic and quite complementary portfolio of real estate assets for XP Asset”, says Bruno Castro, CEO of XP Asset in a statement to the market. “The company has extensive experience and recognition in the real estate segment,” he adds.

Habitat has been acting, since 2016, as a consultant in the area of ​​real estate funds. Two years later, she became a manager and, since then, she has managed her own real estate funds (FIIs), with a dedicated portfolio in Real Estate Receivables Certificates (CRIs).

The manager’s portfolio has focused on the High Yield (HY) class, as the private credit fixed-income securities that represent the promise of a future payment backed by real estate credits, whose returns offered to investors are higher than the market average.

Habitat Capital has portfolio management focused on dispersed residential and multi-property CRIs, with profitability indexed to inflation (IPCA, IGP-M, INPC and INCC) and to the CDI – interest rate charged on interbank loans.

“Habitat was born from common characteristics among all partners: the entrepreneurial spirit and the vision of operating in a niche market to deliver a differentiated investment vehicle to our clients” highlights Marcelo Kayath, partner at Habitat. “It is our experience that we are bringing to XP Asset. We see many gains for the fund, such as the synergy in origination of operations across Brazil”, he projects.

Kayath, Edward Weaver, Camila Almeida, founding partners of the company, continue as directors of the manager and responsible for managing the fund during the team integration process. The executive partners, including Juliana Pedroza, responsible for the Investor Relations area, will also be at the forefront of this process.

The deal with Habitat will bring muscle to a manager that has already positioned itself among the 10 largest in the country, according to Anbima’s ranking. XP Asset Management has a 16-year history, more than 400 open funds under management and BRL 134 billion in assets under management. It has around 150 professionals and more than 2.5 million investors.

“The assets managed by Habitat Capital fit very well on our ‘shelf’ of funds, since, within the CRI FIIs strategy of XP Asset, we do not have an FII 100% focused on HY”, comments André Masetti, manager of XP Asset Management. “In addition, Habitat’s experience with the current XP Asset team, combined with the XP board origination ecosystem, can bring a lot of value to investors in this class”, he concludes.

The closing of the transaction is subject to compliance with the usual conditions for transactions of this nature, including obtaining authorization from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

