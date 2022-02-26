Yamaha Partially Reduces Motorcycle Production at Manaus Factory | Manaus | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

Lack of inputs made the company make a decision. Yamaha says that the situation is not related to the crisis in Ukraine, and that it does not foresee layoffs at the Manaus factory

The production of motorcycles and outboard motors at the Yamaha Motor da Amazônia factory in Manaus will have its activities partially reduced from March 3 to May 31. The reduction, according to the company, is temporary and activities will return to normal on June 1 this year.

In Manaus alone, Yamaha employs 2,700 workers in the most diverse sectors of motorcycle and engine production. In an interview with THE CRITICthe spokesman and manager of Institutional Relations at Yamaha, Afonso Cagnino, stressed that there will be no layoffs and that production will not be interrupted.

“There will be no layoffs and less than 10% of the total contingent of the Manaus plant will be affected. Our production will not be interrupted, only temporarily reduced in relation to our initial plan. demand”, highlighted Cagnino.

In the statement, the company states that the reduction is due to the need to adjust production to the flow of incoming inputs, many of which are imported from countries abroad. Asked if this measure is related to the conflict that is happening between Russia and Ukraine and other interconnected countries, Afonso Cagnino explains that there is no relationship.

“No, it is a scheduled stop due to the need to adapt to the receipt of inputs from Southeast Asia. Yamaha uses inputs from different parts of the world to manufacture its motorcycles, from Southeast Asia, Europe and several States of Brazil and especially Manaus”, explained the company’s spokesperson.

Regarding the possible losses that may occur in the company from this shortage, Afonso Cagnino added that the possible impacts must be compensated during the second half of 2022.

“The stoppage is partial and temporary, it is adequate to the stipulated production schedule and any impact should be compensated in the second half of 2022”, he added.

Impacts of the conflict on the Industry of Amazonas

For the president of the Center for Industry of the State of Amazonas, Wilson Périco, it is still too early to say that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing industrial impacts in the French Zone of Manaus.

“So the current conflict does not yet have an impact on industrial activity. It does bring economic reflexes, the world’s stock markets are already responding to this conflict with very sharp drops. There may certainly be an impact on industrial activity, because that region is a major producer of metals and these metals make up some of the inputs used by industries. We can have an impact on the fuel issue because there is also oil production in that region. But this is all too early to say”, clarified the president.

Wilson Périco hopes that this conflict will end and also hopes that the government can take a sensible position in relation to this conflict.

“I hope that this conflict is resolved as soon as possible. In fact, it’s surreal to think of a situation like this these days. Asking God to enlighten and protect the people there and also to enlighten the rulers so that attitudes like this, in my concept inconceivable, do not occur, right?”, concluded Périco.

Challenges in the pandemic

The spokesperson says that it was quite challenging for the entire industry in the midst of the pandemic, especially for Yamaha, which has come to paralyze its activities twice since the beginning of the pandemic until now. But that, despite this, the motorcycle sector only grew.

“The year 2021 continued to be challenging for the entire industry, with frequent stops and production adjustments due to lack of inputs in the production chain. In any case, the motorcycle sector continued to grow, recording a production increase of 24.2% (1,195,149 units) and sales of 26.3% (1,156,074 units) in 2021 when compared to 2020”.

That same year, among the main motorcycle manufacturers in the country, the manager explained that Yamaha stood out for having grown 42% compared to 2020, even in an adverse scenario of the pandemic, while the growth achieved by the market was 26.3% .