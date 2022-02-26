Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin and Ukraine may resign from NATO – News









Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky published a video this Friday (25) in which he asks for a meeting with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin to stop the war raging in the eastern European country. According to the Ukrainian president, it is necessary to “stop killing people”.

“I would like to once again address the President of the Russian Federation once again. There are battles all over Ukraine right now. Let’s sit at the negotiating table and stop killing people,” Zelensky said in a video.

The Ukrainian president’s speech contradicts Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who claims that the neighboring country’s diplomacy has cut off communications with Moscow.











“After a break, they said they want to trade in Warsaw [Polônia] and then they broke off communication,” explained Peskov. At another time, the spokesperson also said that Putin is willing to “send a high-level Russian delegation to Minsk [Belarus]” for negotiations.

According to the Israeli portal Ynet News, the adviser to the Ukrainian government Mykhailo Podolyak said that Zelensky is willing to back down from his desire to join NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

“If conversations are possible, they must be had. If in Moscow they want to talk, including a neutral status, we are not afraid of that. […] We can talk about it too,” Podolyak commented.











This Friday, Russian troops arrived in the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Soldiers from both armies battle in the city’s streets, while Putin and Zelensky tell the press they want to negotiate.

The first day of fighting ended with around 900 people dead, including Russian and Ukrainian civilians and soldiers. The UN estimates that 50,000 people have left Ukraine since the Russian invasion last Thursday (24).





