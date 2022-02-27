Who never wanted to win a millionaire prize offered by Mega-Sena? In short, the draw is one of those that offer significant amounts to each sequence of numbers, thus making millions of gamblers start dreaming of their own home, new car and stable financial life.

INSS: Carnival changes retirement and pension payment schedule; check the dates

However, whoever makes the minimum bet, for example, the chance is 1 in 50 million, that is, 0.000002%.

Despite this, there are some tips for those who understand mathematical calculations on how to win at Mega-Sena and that increase the chances of achieving financial independence. One of them is the mathematician Munir W. Niss, who says he got the Mega numbers right 40 times following some game techniques.

Mega-Sena: 10 golden tips to become a millionaire

Below, see some tips on how to increase the chances of hitting the Mega-Sena number and become the next winner of the prize.

Numbers ending in 9 or 0 are not very common to come out during draws. In this way, avoid choosing the digits that end with this sequence; Avoid using numbers in a row, for example 1,2 and 3; When analyzing the history of draws, the tens 01, 02, 03, 11, 22, 44, 55, 48 and 57 are not the most frequent in draws; Distribute the card in 4 quadrants, with numbers marked in each of them; Do not mark numbers that are on the same vertical line; In a game with 12 tens, the chances of winning are higher. However, keep in mind that the prize ends up being shared with more people; Choose the card with more than 6 numbers than multiple cards with 6 tens. The rule works like this: the more numbers bet, the greater the chances of one of them being drawn on the ticket. However, be careful: for each extra number, an extra amount is charged; Try to balance the number of tens between even and odd. The reason is that at Mega-Sena around 81% of the draws usually show the following pattern: 3 even numbers and 3 odd numbers or 4 even numbers and 2 odd numbers, or vice versa; Replaying can be a simple method, but know that it can increase the chances of winning the jackpot, even if it takes years; Finally, analyze the numbers drawn. This can be a good tip for those who want to increase their luck.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Attention: INSS anticipated retirement and pension payments

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com