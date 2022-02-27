3 tips to increase your credit card limit

Increasing your credit card limit can be a challenging and time-consuming task, especially at Nubank. After all, a number of factors are taken into account by fintech so that the credit limit becomes higher.

The credit card works as follows: an institution lends a certain amount so that the user can use it over a cycle. At the end of it, as it works in a loan, it is necessary to pay the amount used to the entity that granted the card. However, unlike the loan, on the credit card you do not pay interest if you manage to pay the bill on time.

In order to facilitate the credit limit increase process, Nubank customers can follow three tips. Check out:

1. Have your income updated

Be sure to forward a document proving your current income. This action allows you to be given a limit compatible with the needs you have and guarantees what your chances are of paying off the debt. The document can be your paycheck or your income tax return, for example.

2. Pay your card bills on time

Paying outstanding invoices by the due date is essential for anyone looking for a higher credit card limit, as it indicates that you are responsible. In case of unforeseen circumstances, payment can be negotiated.

Don’t let your name get “dirty” (when a person gets negative), because if that happens, getting credit becomes much more complicated. Many banks do not grant credit cards to those with a dirty name at Serasa or other credit bureaus.

3. Centralize your credit card spending

The more you buy with your credit card, the longer your credit history on the market becomes. Therefore, Nubank (and other banks and financial institutions) understand that you have made good use of the available limit and can free up more credit to be used.

Another point: even purchases of small amounts, such as newspaper, cookies, bread, etc. count towards the limit increase process.

In addition, seek to build a good relationship with Nubank by making good use of the available limit and paying invoices by the due date. That way, you will be showing you have the ability to handle a credit card with a higher limit.

