A drill has been “found” on the surface of Mars; understand

A “mystery” has positioned itself in the corridors of NASA and…ok, we’re kidding, but the situation is comical, to say the least: the Perseverance rover found a drill on the surface of Mars and took a picture.

This was in July 2021, but a Twitter profile – “@UFOofInterest” – decided to resurrect the case, explaining the context behind it: Perseverance himself had “dropped” the object on the ground, as part of an equipment swap.

Basically, the ancient drill was used to cover some internal components of Perseverance, which at the time had not yet begun to rotate around the surface of Mars in search of samples of rocky cores – NASA believes that some of these cores may have evidence of ancient life on the planet. Red.

Eventually, that drill needed to be replaced with newer parts – and more consistent with the popular car-sized robot’s mission – so Perseverance dropped it discarded on the ground, but not before taking a picture.

Not that this was an unknown story: NASA itself tweeted the situation, explaining in detail why the “mystery” drill appeared on the surface of Mars, in a series of posts in 2021.

I used this abrading bit to scour a small hole in this rock, where I could leave it behind. On to more science ahead! Bonus: if you can overlap these images with 3D vision like me (or can use a stereo viewing device), you can get a 3D view of this Martian art installation. pic.twitter.com/bKMqVAnafK — NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 23, 2021

For some reason, though, the microblogging social network ended up paying more attention to the recent post, effectively rekindling memories from July 2021 on the matter.

Perhaps this was due to the fact that, on the 18th, the exploration vehicle completed one year on Mars (an achievement, by the way, also celebrated by its companion, the Ingenuity helicopter).

For now, Perseverance continues on its famous mission to explore Jezero Crater – where, billions of years ago, there was a huge lake – in order to find signs of ancient life.

