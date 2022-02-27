A lack of vitamin A can be very harmful to your health.

Vitamin A is a very important nutrient for our body, helping with our vision and the proper renewal of cells in the body’s tissues, so the lack of this vitamin can be very harmful. Therefore, it is important to know the signs that our body gives when vitamin A starts to be lacking.

lack of vitamin A

This nutrient deficiency is more common in children and the elderly, especially in poorer regions. Usually, the first sign that this substance is lacking is night blindness, that is, when the individual begins to have difficulty seeing in darker places/times.

If this condition worsens in the body, you may experience partial or complete loss of vision. But this is not the only symptom.

In this sense, many people have changes in the skin, which becomes dry and starts to heal more slowly. In addition, some have a loss of taste, and the lack of the vitamin leaves the body vulnerable to infections, as it plays an essential role in the immune system.

Finally, this nutrient deficiency has also been associated with infertility due to its role in the reproductive system and in children’s development, which can be affected if they do not absorb enough vitamin A.

What causes and how to treat?

Among the factors that can cause the deficiency of this vitamin in our body are diet, malabsorption syndrome, excessive use of alcohol and/or laxatives that contain mineral oil.

Given this, what can be done to treat the problem is the replacement of this vitamin, which can be done in daily doses according to the recommendation of your doctor.

In addition to this, you need to watch your diet and always try to include foods rich in vitamin A in your diet. For this, usually look for orange, red and dark green foods, in addition to dairy products, as these usually contain vitamin A. Finally, take care of the health of your eyes, protecting them from dust, wind, pollution and air conditioning.