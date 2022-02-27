After calling Putin’s action ‘genius’, Trump changes his tone: ‘Terrible’

Last Saturday (26), Donald Trump condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he is praying for Ukrainians. The former US president changed his eulogy for Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described the invasion as “genius” earlier this week.

Trump’s comments came at a conservative CPAC event in Florida hours after the United States and allies announced new sanctions, such as the withdrawal of several Russian banks from Swift – an international system that allows the rapid transfer of money between countries.

Trump angered some members of the Republican Party by describing Putin’s move in Ukraine as “genius” in a statement given to a conservative radio station.

Now, the former president has expressed empathy for Ukrainians and praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, calling him “courageous” while staying in Kiev, the capital.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is terrible. We are praying for the proud people of Ukraine. God bless you all,” Trump said.

Trump also said that Putin took advantage of the fact that Biden was “weak” to attack Ukraine, reaffirming what he had already said, that the crisis in Eastern Europe would not have happened if he had been in the US Presidency.

