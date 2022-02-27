After train trip, Brazilian players from Shakhtar and Dynamo cross border and leave Ukraine | international football

The Brazilian players who were in Kiev were finally able to leave Ukraine this Sunday. Together with their families, they took a train from the capital to the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi. From there, they took a bus to Moldova, where they split up. Some stayed in the country and others went to Romania, but all with the same objective: to take flights back to Brazil.

“We are free! First of all I want to thank you all for all the support and commotion! Feel important because you really were!”, wrote Junior Moraes, a Brazilian-born Ukrainian striker who was at risk of being called up to war.

Shakhtar and Dynamo athletes traveled together by train, in a solution proposed by Itamaraty, which put a station in Kiev as a starting point and without the need to buy tickets. However, who gave all the escort security to the station was UEFA, together with the Ukrainian Football Federation. Both will also help the athletes on their return to Brazil.

However, not all Brazilian players who play in Ukraine have managed to leave the country yet. An example is Juninho, from Zorya, whose wife revealed the drama to try to leave the country.

Pedrinho’s wife responds to accusations of abandonment by other Brazilians

On social media, Pedrinho’s wife, Layla Gabrielly Gomes, countered the accusations that Shakhtar’s group of players had left other Brazilians behind when they left Kiev.

— We were always all together, and all the time seeing the possibilities of what could be done. Everything went so fast that we didn’t even stop to count how many people there were. There was no reason for us to leave anyone behind! There was space on the train, there was space in the cars. A rush, children in arms, suitcases. Unfortunately, in the turmoil and desperation to get out as soon as possible, we didn’t stop to count the number of people. We would never, ever leave anyone behind. There’s no reason at all,” Layla wrote.

2 of 2 David Neres hugs a family member who picked him up at the Romanian border — Photo: instagram.com/oficialcafe10 David Neres hugs a family member who picked him up at the Romanian border — Photo: instagram.com/oficialcafe10

At first, the Brazilians had refused to take the train, alleging lack of security. But faced with the complicated situation at the hotel (food running out, internet with flaws, among other problems), they decided to leave the place, where they had been refugees since the Russian invasion started last Thursday.

Last Saturday, Shakhtar Donetsk’s executive director issued a statement in which he affirmed the club’s commitment to helping players and their families leave the country. At least 12 Brazilian players from the club’s squad were in a makeshift bunker at the Hotel Ópera in Kiev, along with family members and members of the coaching staff.