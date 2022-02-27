Ambev announces aid for street vendors and collectors during Carnival; know how to receive

Ambev will renew this year the initiative to help recyclable collectors and street vendors, already promoted in 2021. There are almost 3 thousand collectors and around 20 thousand street vendors benefited.

Street vendors will receive an aid of R$ 150 through the Ajuda um Ambulante program, which is carried out in partnership with the Zé Delivery app, which specializes in delivering drinks.

As an added benefit, for each delivery made by the application between February 27th and March 5th, street vendors will receive R$ 5. In total, the gain can be up to R$ 255.

The aid for collectors will be R$ 100 and will benefit workers from five cities: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Salvador.

The objective is to reduce the damage that the cancellation of the street Carnival and the samba school parades will bring to collectors and street vendors. As in 2021, these events have been canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ambev is one of the largest beverage producers in the world and distributes several well-known brands, such as Brahma, Skol and Pepsi. The company has also been impacted by the pandemic. In the annual balance sheet released yesterday (24), there was a 45.6% decline in fourth-quarter profit compared to the same period in 2020.

How to receive aid from Ambev

The company did not say whether it will open registration for new beneficiaries. Apparently, only those who were awarded last year will be able to receive the aid this year.

Recyclable pickers who worked in partnership with Ambev in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Recife and Salvador in 2020 will be covered. According to Ambev, the initiative “demonstrates the recognition of pickers as providers of official services for the Carnival”.

Street vendors, in turn, had to register through the platform suporteumambulante.com.br. Documents were requested proving the activity in the sector during the 2019 or 2020 Carnivals.

Credentials, licenses, proof of registration as a street vendor, etc., were accepted as documents. They were to be delivered by the platform. After the registration was released, the aid of R$ 150 was released.

The platform also offers the possibility of taking a course on responsible alcohol consumption and receiving R$5 in return.

