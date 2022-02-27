Anitta says war is ‘stupid people’

Anitta criticized the war between Russia and Ukraine saying that the world should be focused on solving other problems. Russian President Vladimir Putin started an armed conflict by invading the neighboring country in the early hours of Thursday (24).

“2022 people… We were supposed to be leaving each one in their corner with their ideals and worrying about nature ending, global warming, animals”, posted the singer on Twitter. “Warging for power in the middle of 2022 is something for stupid and unvisionary people.”

The funkeira also added that starting a war should be something done by those who “already have their spaceship ready to leave Earth with their family” when the planet is uninhabitable. “It’s not possible,” she blurted out.

Or people who already have their spaceship ready to leave Earth with their family when our planet is uninhabitable… because it’s not possible — Anita (@Anitta) February 26, 2022

Diplomatic matters aside, Anitta had a very relaxed moment making “rain money” at Liv nightclub in Miami this week.

Accompanied by Mc Lan, the Brazilian was excited to hear several of her songs being played at the party, including the hit “No Chão Novinha”, which she recorded in partnership with Pedro Sampaio.

In scenes shared on her profile and that of Murilo Henare, the funkeira appears singing and performing daring choreography.

At one point, the Brazilian appears holding some dollar cakes in her hands and throws them to the local public.