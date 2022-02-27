Another 2 million may receive PIS/Pasep after new Dataprev analysis

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Another 2 million may receive PIS/Pasep after new Dataprev analysis 5 Views

The Federal Government had to activate Dataprev to review the PIS/Pasep salary bonus records. This occurred after a series of problems with the information from RAIS – Annual Report of Social Information. This review could include more than 1.9 million workers in the allowance payment schedules by the middle of next month.

Also read: Forgotten money: Do you have resources from PIS/Pasep, INSS or other sources to receive?

Dataprev is now responsible for the government’s technology and information sector, and will now manage the analysis of data that was sent by Brazilians during the Emergency Aid period.

The forecast is that the data will be analyzed until March 15th of this year, so workers will be able to make inquiries as early as the 16th through the Gov.br portal, or through the “Carteira de Trabalho Digital” application.

Dataprev informed in a note that there are inconsistencies in the information in the Annual List of Social Information – sent by the companies, hence the need for a more accurate reprocessing of the information. In order to ensure that workers need to make additional revisions.

There are about 55 million workers who will need to go through Dataprev’s analysis. Of these, more than 22 million will receive the salary bonus, 30 million are ineligible and 1.9 million are in the process of reanalysis.

PIS/Pasep payment schedule

PIS payments

Birth monthPay day
Januaryfebruary 8
FebruaryFebruary, 10th
MarchFebruary 15th
AprilFebruary 17th
MayFebruary 22
JuneFebruary, 24
JulyMarch, 15
AugustMarch 17
SeptemberMarch 22
OctoberMarch 24
NovemberMarch 29th
DecemberMarch 31

Pasep payments

end of registrationPay day
0February 15th
1February 15th
twoFebruary 17th
3February 17th
4February 22
5February, 24
6March, 15
7March 17
8March 22
9March 24

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Economy’s ‘perfect storm’ makes Magalu lose 75% of its value

Magazine Luiza was the darling of investors for almost five years. From 2016 to early …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved