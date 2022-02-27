Another 2 million may receive PIS/Pasep after new Dataprev analysis

The Federal Government had to activate Dataprev to review the PIS/Pasep salary bonus records. This occurred after a series of problems with the information from RAIS – Annual Report of Social Information. This review could include more than 1.9 million workers in the allowance payment schedules by the middle of next month.

Dataprev is now responsible for the government’s technology and information sector, and will now manage the analysis of data that was sent by Brazilians during the Emergency Aid period.

The forecast is that the data will be analyzed until March 15th of this year, so workers will be able to make inquiries as early as the 16th through the Gov.br portal, or through the “Carteira de Trabalho Digital” application.

Dataprev informed in a note that there are inconsistencies in the information in the Annual List of Social Information – sent by the companies, hence the need for a more accurate reprocessing of the information. In order to ensure that workers need to make additional revisions.

There are about 55 million workers who will need to go through Dataprev’s analysis. Of these, more than 22 million will receive the salary bonus, 30 million are ineligible and 1.9 million are in the process of reanalysis.

PIS/Pasep payment schedule

PIS payments

Birth month Pay day January february 8 February February, 10th March February 15th April February 17th May February 22 June February, 24 July March, 15 August March 17 September March 22 October March 24 November March 29th December March 31

Pasep payments