Antonov sources claim that the An-225 Mriya, the world’s largest plane, was destroyed

The Antonov An-225, in an illustrative image only – Source: flyRosta, via YouTube





The Ukrainian Antonov has not yet officially published a note on the matter, however, several media outlets linked to company officials report that the destruction by Russia of the Antonov An-225 Mriya, the largest commercial aircraft in the world, is confirmed, according to the image that we saw it earlier here at AEROIN (if you haven’t seen it, click here to access it).

Local portal Radio Svoboda, for example, says that two sources at the company confirmed that the Ukrainian plane was hit. One of the world’s largest aviation YouTube channels, Air-Clips.com, also claims that people connected to Antonov’s management said the An-225 and the other planes at Gostomel Airport were destroyed, as shown in the video below.

According to Air-Clips, in addition to the Mriya, the sources detailed that the Antonov An-124 with registration UR-82009, which was inside the other hangar, also under maintenance like the An-225, was destroyed.

In addition to the two large planes, the An-26, An-74 and An-28 jets that were at the airport were also hit and destroyed.

See in the video below the moment in which Air-Clips passes the information coming from Antonov sources (you can activate the automatic translation of subtitles in Portuguese through the player menu):

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published a note in which he regrets the destruction of the An-225. See the Minister’s statement by clicking here.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya was not only the largest aircraft in the world, but was also a tool of great importance in world air transport, allowing large and heavy loads, impossible to be loaded on other aircraft models, to be transported in a fast to any part of the planet.

Update: until 1:30 pm this Sunday, February 27, the Antonov Company only informed that it is still unable to report the technical condition of the aircraft until its technicians inspect it to assess it.







