Apple launches that promise to shake up the market in 2022

After the successful launch of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which was considered the cell phone station with the best autonomy in the world, after numerous battery tests, the expectation is now that the apple bring to the market countless products that, if they are really launched, will certainly make the brand’s fans happy.

See too: Forgot your wifi password? Find out here how to find it on your mobile

Since the first iPhone was launched in Brazil in 2008, the iPhone 3g, the brand has grown in an incredible way, winning the hearts of millions of people around the world and becoming a reference in sophistication in the technology scenario.

Apple knew very well how to take advantage of its fame, and increasingly consecrated itself leader in the luxury market of cell phones and computers, being today, a symbol of social status.

Check out the releases expected for 2022 below

According to Bloomberg, the iPhone family will welcome new members. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can bring a 3nm chipset from TSMC, the possibility of enabling 8GB of RAM on Pro models, in addition to the absence of a SIM card slot.

The expectation is that, also in 2022, the third generation of the iPhone SE will be launched, already with 5G, which should be inspired by the design of the iPhone XR, bringing cameras and hardware from the iPhone 13.

According to rumors, the iPad Pro will arrive with an updated design, now supporting wireless charging and an M2 chip.

The expectation is that for the launch of the Mac line, there will be an event dedicated to the launch of the Mac, Mac Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook. It is possible that the new MacBook Air will have its design redesigned, with Apple M2 processor.

The Mac Pro is expected to have its processor switched from Intel to a proprietary chip.

There is an expectation about a possible launch of Apple Glasses, which can arrive with sensors similar to Face ID, with a possible micro-OLED screen and with a focus on VR and AR collaborating with an immersive experience.

It is important to note that, although there are numerous speculations about new releases, Apple has not made any official announcementleaving fans of the brand still waiting for the predictions to come true.