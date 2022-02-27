At Ukraine’s border, mother meets children who have been refugees from the war – International

One more among the thousands of Ukrainians who fled the country in recent days, Nataliya Ableyeva crossed the border this Saturday, 26, taking two children: a girl and a boy she had just met.

According to a report by the Reuters news agency, Ableyeva, a 58-year-old woman, was at the Ukraine-Hungary border, awaiting her turn to cross, when she found a man and his two children in a desperate situation.

With the new Ukrainian law that prohibits the departure of men between the ages of 18 and 60, with the aim of keeping them fighting for the country, the father was prevented from crossing the border.

Alone with his two children and unable to continue, the man handed them over to Ableyeva and said that the children’s mother, Anna Semyuk, was traveling from Italy towards the border to find them and take them to safety. So he gave Ableyeva Semyuk’s cell phone number, said goodbye to the children and stayed behind.

The woman and two children then crossed the border into the Hungarian town of Beregsurany. There, Ableyeva remained with the children, awaiting her mother’s arrival, close to the constant stream of refugees fleeing the conflict.

The report says that when the mother arrived, she hugged her son, her daughter and, finally, Ableyeva, spending several minutes crying along with the woman who ensured her children’s escape from a war zone.

Wave of refugees leaves Ukraine

Nataliya Ableyeva and the two children are just three people among the real crowd that has left Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion, despite the ban on men between the ages of 18 and 60.

According to the Commissioner of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, more than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have already crossed the border into neighboring countries. For Poland alone there were more than 115 thousand.

The UN estimates that if the conflict continues, the number of refugees could reach 4 million.