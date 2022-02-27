Berserk fans find reference to Guts’ sword in Elden Ring

Officially launched last Friday (25), Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s new open world title, has been a huge hit. Receiving one of the highest opening scores on both Metacritic and OpenCritic, the game is already a strong contender for Game of the Year 2022.

So, with more and more players sharing their Midlands adventures, many seem to have found a direct reference to the Dragon Slayerthe iconic sword wielded by guts in berserk.

The item in question is the greatsword, a classic weapon from the Souls series games that is back in Elden Ring. However, as shared by users on twitter and Reddit, in addition to its design being even more reminiscent of Guts’ sword, the description is also nearly identical, being referred to as a gigantic sword that is basically a piece of raw iron.

It is also worth noting that the Hidetaka Miyazakicreator of the Souls series, has already commented in several interviews about the influence of the work of Kentaro Miura in their games, which can be seen both in the theme and construction of the universe and in some specific items.

Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series S and X.

