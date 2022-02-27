Biden Approves $350 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

President Joe Biden instructed the US State Department to release up to an additional $350 million in armaments to Ukraine on Friday.

In a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden ordered that $350 million, allocated through the Foreign Assistance Act, be directed towards the defense of Ukraine.

“This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help address the armor, air and other threats facing Ukraine today,” Blinken said in a statement.

Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft.

On Saturday, Blinken said in a statement that this third authorization for arms shipments to Ukraine was “unprecedented”.

The United States withdrew from US weapons stockpiles to supply Ukraine in the fall of 2021 and then again in December. Last year, the United States committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Blinken said.

Other nations have promised Kiev military supplies as Ukraine’s military fights the invading Russian force. Russian troops began advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin halted the offensive a day earlier, anticipating talks with Kiev that never took place, the Kremlin said.

The Netherlands will supply 200 Stinger air defense rockets to Ukraine as soon as possible, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament on Saturday.

Belgium will send 300 troops to Romania, one of the countries bordering Ukraine. The idea is to strengthen North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) troops in eastern Europe, according to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo. Belgium also promised 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.