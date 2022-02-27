Biden sends another $350 million worth of weapons to Ukraine







Joe Biden talks about the situation between Ukraine and Russia Photo: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

US President Joe Biden has instructed the US State Department to release to Ukraine up to an additional $350 million in weapons stockpiled in the country. Ukraine has been asking for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft.

In a memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden ordered the designation of the amount through the Foreign Assistance Act. On Saturday, 26, Blinken said in a statement that this third authorization for arms shipments to Ukraine was “unprecedented”.

The Pentagon said the weapons included anti-armor systems, small arms, bulletproof vests and various types of ammunition in support of Ukraine’s frontline defenders. In addition, a State Department spokesperson said the material includes anti-aircraft systems.

The US used its weapons stockpiles to supply Ukraine in the fall of 2021 and then again in December. Last year, the country committed more than $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Blinken said.

Other nations have promised military supplies to Kiev as Ukraine’s military fights the invading Russian force. Russian troops began advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after Russian President Vladimir Putin halted the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of negotiations with Kiev that never took place, the Kremlin said.









Support from other nations

The Netherlands will supply 200 Stinger air defense rockets to Ukraine as soon as possible, the Dutch government said in a letter to parliament on Saturday. Belgium promised 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel.

Germany, which had a long-standing policy of not exporting weapons to war zones, has approved the delivery of 400 RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) from the Netherlands to Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Berlin said. The change in policy came after the country faced criticism for refusing to send weapons to Kiev, unlike other Western allies.

France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russian invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive weapons was still being considered.