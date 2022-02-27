Blinken announces $350 million in new military assistance to Ukraine

In a statement, the US Secretary of State said: ‘this package is to help address armor, air and other threats’.

Reuters Antony Blinken sends military assistance to Ukraine



The Secretary of State for U.SAntony Blinken, announced this Saturday, the 26th, that he will send 350 million dollars in new military assistance to the Ukraine. The information came through a statement in which it stated: “This package will include more lethal defensive assistance to help address the armored, air and other threats that Ukraine currently faces.” On Friday, the 25th, President Joe Biden had already informed that he would be sending humanitarian aid to the Ukrainians and that he would protect every piece of territory of the member countries of the North Atlantic Organization (NATO).

The measures come shortly after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky refused US help to leave the country, saying they needed assistance and not a ride and called for more concrete action on the part of the United States and European countries. After the request, more intense sanctions were put in place and the US and Poland were the first to send aid to the Ukrainians. Since Thursday, the 24th, Ukraine is being invaded by Russian troops that aim to change Kiev’s government and prevent the country from joining NATO. It’s been three days of attack. The exclusion zone of Chernobyl it is already under the command of the Russians who bombed Kiev on Saturday morning.