Bolsonaro’s Ignorance Puts Brazil’s Peace at Risk

President Jair Bolsonaro’s unpreparedness to deal with geopolitical issues essential to the country has been constant since the beginning of his term. Its lack of ability to understand the world is so blatant that Brazil, historically known for the competence of its diplomacy, has come to be seen as an international pariah.

Until the end of 2021, however, Bolsonaro’s irrelevance on the global stage was restricted to the vexations and gaffes at the few meetings of heads of state he had the courage to attend. His behavior brought damage to the image of Brazilians, but few negative consequences from a pragmatic point of view. The disastrous trip to Russia, however, is harmful on a much higher level: the president’s ignorance jeopardizes the peace of the Brazilian people.

Traveling to a nation like Russia at a time when that country’s troops were about to invade Ukraine was an unnecessary risk that any high school student would have been able to foresee. To justify the visit by claiming that Russian fertilizers are important for agribusiness is to assume that the President of the Republic is an errand boy for a handful of farmers.

A simple trade mission with entrepreneurs in the sector would have been much more productive and less risky. To make matters worse, Bolsonaro left Russia insinuating that he had made Putin withdraw his troops from the border, which was a blatant lie, and declaring himself “in solidarity” with him. “Putin is a person who seeks peace,” he said. A week later, the peaceful Russian leader invaded Ukraine. Bolsonaro doesn’t understand anything, really.

General Hamilton Mourão, vice president of Brazil, condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine. It would just be an obvious formality if Brazil were not led by a 66-year-old man who has the mentality of a child. Bolsonaro, in a tantrum, disallowed the vice and said that he is in charge. The phrase is absurdly childish. This means that Brazil, known for its traditional uncompromising defense of peace, did not condemn the invasion of a power against a sovereign nation just because the president did not want to give a receipt that he had done something foolish. It’s a shameless diplomatic shame.

There is a symbolism worth noting: Presidents and diplomats spent the week discussing the war – and what was Bolsonaro doing in the meantime? He chatted about the Palmeiras game with his supporters in the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada and then took a plane to participate in a motorcycle ride in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo. Is this the posture expected of a president?

This irresponsible behavior will not be restricted to the bovine pen of Bolsonarism.

On Friday, the 18th, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that “Brazil seems to be on the other side”, that is, the US no longer sees Brazil as an unconditional ally. The US State Department later said that Brazil “appears to ignore armed aggression by a major power against a minor neighbor, a stance inconsistent with its historic emphasis on peace.” We take a piss in public. In exchange for what? Nobody knows.

On the morning of this Friday, the 25th, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, called the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, to talk about the crisis in Eastern Europe. The call was not on the chancellor’s diary, which means that Blinken called France without even consulting his diary.

The attitude, in the diplomatic environment, can be interpreted as a pulling of the ears. Blinken demanded that the Brazilian government condemn the Russian invasion, pressure that should have an effect at the emergency meeting of the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), where Brazil currently occupies a non-permanent member’s chair.

Bolsonaro’s silence was not welcomed by the US and Europe, our historic allies. Having a president who does not understand the complexity of the world is a risk to the peace of Brazilians.