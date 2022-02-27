Bradesco has 15 days to appoint managers of suspicious operations

The Federal Public Ministry in Espírito Santo (MPF/ES) obtained a favorable decision from the Justice that determined that Banco Bradesco identify, within 15 days, the managers responsible for an amount of approximately 90 million dollars in foreign exchange transactions investigated in a criminal action for the crime of evasion of foreign exchange, in the amount equivalent to almost half a billion reais, in current values. In case of non-compliance with the decision, the Federal Court determined that a daily fine of R$ 100 thousand should be applied to the bank.

According to the complaint, the fraud consisted of the use of 1,168 foreign exchange operations, 1,160 of which were imports and eight financial remittances abroad, all fraudulent, which moved around US$90 million.

The MPF had to judicially request the names of the employees, as Bradesco informed, without further justification, that it was not possible to qualify these managers. In the request, the MPF stated that “it was surprising that the second largest banking institution in the country reported not having the slightest control over its employees who work in such a sensitive area as the foreign exchange market”. This is due to the fact that Banco Bradesco has already been warned by the Central Bank precisely for failures in the inspection of foreign exchange contracts.

BC fine

Due to procedures related to foreign exchange operations, Bradesco was fined R$92 million by the Central Bank. In addition, the institutions signed a term of commitment that provides for the improvement, by the private bank, of procedures related to foreign exchange operations.

Under the terms of the commitment, signed in 2020, Bradesco will have to improve its procedures for the Prevention of Money Laundering and the Financing of Terrorism (PLD/FT). The bank will still have to implement a plan for this after approval by the Central Bank.

In addition, Bradesco will have to communicate to the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf), under the terms of the regulation issued by the BC, “atypical movements of resources pursuant to Law No. 9,613, of March 3, 1998”. The law in question deals with crimes of money laundering or concealment of assets, rights and values, in addition to preventing the use of the financial system for illicit acts.

The case is being processed under number 5017576-57.2020.4.02.5001. (With information from the Office of Social Communication of the MPF in Espírito Santo)