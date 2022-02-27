Canadian company pays Brazilians $6 an hour

The search for jobs that can be done at home has increased a lot, especially during the pandemic. There is no shortage of new companies offering this type of service, such as the Canadian company Telus International.

According to the information passed on in the disclosure made by several youtubers, the artificial intelligence company is paying up to 6 dollars per hour for Brazilians. The promoters claim that this is not a scam, and that the site actually works.

Jobs at Telus International

Telus is “an international community of over 1 million members,” it says on its website. Its objective is “to help consumers collect, improve, train, translate and localize content to create the best models of Artificial Intelligence”.

In fact, the company has several positions open for hiring around the world, including in Brazil. Check out some available positions:

Data annotation jobs;

Data enrichment jobs;

Online rating jobs;

Map work and data analysis (Online maps and data analysis).

It is not necessary to have experience in the area of ​​Artificial Intelligence, but each position has specific criteria and requirements.

How to apply?

First, it is necessary to mention that it is necessary to have advanced knowledge in English to use the system. All training, instructions and manuals are available in the language.

If you meet this requirement and want to earn up to $6 an hour (about R$30), register at www.telusinternational.ai/cmp/signup. The next step is to select the desired position and follow the instructions on the portal to apply.