Canoinhense who is in Ukraine reports drama of the war

Kelly Muller was looking for her daughter, the fruit of a surrogate

The Canadian journalist Kelly Muller is in Kiev, capital of Ukraine, hidden in the basement of a building with 30 other people. She went to the Ukrainian capital to pick up her surrogate baby. Unlike Brazil, in Ukraine this method of adoption is legal.

Ukraine has been bombed by Russia since Thursday, the 24th. Contrary to what Russian President Vladimir Putin had promised, the capital was also besieged on Friday, the 25th.

In a video released by the G1 portal, Kelly talks about the routine in the bunker where she and her husband went after the city was surrounded.

Kelly is the daughter of Professor Evellyn and the late Professor João Rosa Muller, who was rector of the Universidade do Contestado, when the Canoinhas campus was independent. He was also a candidate for mayor of Canoinhas in 2008. She was born in Rio Negro (PR), but came to live in Canoinhas as a child. She studied journalism in Ponta Grossa and, after graduating, lived in Joinville, where she worked at the newspaper A Notícia. Then she started working at the Court of Justice and went to live in Guaratuba, where she got married.

“We hear explosions, we look out the window and there are lines of stopped cars. It’s a movie set. When my daughter smiles and I forget she has a war outside. Our hands are tied, there’s nothing to do with a newborn baby in our arms “, reported Kelly. To the JMore, she said that there is a curfew and at least until 8 am on Monday, the 28th, they cannot leave the building where they are. “No one can leave because if they leave they will be considered an enemy. Yesterday (Friday) a train with Brazilians left from Kiev, but we don’t think it’s safe to leave this place at the moment. There was another early train today, we felt safer, but then there was no car to go to the station. Here, those who have a car don’t have gas. Now, around 17:00 (Kiev time) the curfew was given because the situation became unsafe again”.

Kelly also said, via WhatsApp, that he is in contact with the Brazilian embassy in Ukraine, but fears losing communication if he runs out of Internet.